Dalai Lama conferred Gandhi Mandela Award

Earlier, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, Jury Chairman and Former Chief Justice of India, said the spiritual leader is the saviour of the large community and the younger generation must follow the teachings of His Holiness Dalai Lama.



He said the Dalai Lama is a great leader and the foundation felt honoured to choose him for the Gandhi Mandela Award.



Justice Gyan Sudha Misra, Jury Vice-Chairman and former Supreme Court judge, said His Holiness showed the path of peace to the whole world. "We are facing the unrest in the world but, at that time Dalai Lama-ji preaches peace which tells us that peace is not outdated but it finds the way out."