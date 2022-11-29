Dalit activist shot dead in UP

Vishal's father, Mukesh Valmiki, said: "My son had recently joined a right-wing outfit and his popularity was increasing among the youngsters of all communities. Sharma could not accept the fact that a Dalit was becoming popular."



Sanitation workers in the area have decided to go on a strike from Tuesday in protest against the killing.



Circle officer of Thakurdwara, Arpit Kapoor, who is investigating the case, said: "The situation here is tense after the murder. All the accused named in the case are history-sheeters and we are trying to arrest them at the earliest."