Dalit couple attacked in Gujarat, woman dies on the spot, man critical

The villagers are angry because this is the third such incident, where innocent people have been murdered, alleged Dasada MLA Nausad Solanki. He said that the Vaghela family had a very good reputation in the village as well as in the community. Palabhai was called for 'Bhajan' programmes in the surrounding area.



Solanki recollected that a few months ago a senior citizen from the Muslim community, who too had a good reputation in the society, was murdered. Also, a youth was killed just outside his home. Both the crimes were committed in the Dasada police station area and both the cases are still unsolved, he alleged.