Dalit groom rides horse under police protection in UP's Sambhal

The policemen also contributed Rs. 11,000 as a 'wedding gift' to the couple.



Ravina's uncle Rajendra Valmiki had given an application to Sambhal district magistrate Manish Bansal, stating that 'some upper caste men will not allow Dalit community members to take out the wedding procession with DJ and horse. He had sought adequate security for the event.



Sambhal SP, Chakresh Mishra, said, "We provided security on the family' s request. The marriage was held peacefully and it went off well."