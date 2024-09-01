Dalit man found dead in lock-up in MP's Morena district; 3 cops suspended

Three cops were suspended after a murder accused was found hanging in the lock-up of a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday morning, officials said.

Seniors were alerted after the body of Balkrishna Jatav, alias Sunny, was found hanging from a cloth tied to a window inside the lock-up of the Civil Lines police station around 5.30 am, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

He said that Sunny, originally from Gwalior, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law whose body was found near a water channel in the district last December.