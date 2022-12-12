Dalit youth thrashed for touching food at wedding in UP

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly abused and brutally thrashed for touching the food during a wedding function.



The incident took place in Wazirganj and the police said that an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been lodged and a probe was underway.



Renu, a resident of Naubasta village, said her younger brother, Lalla, 18, had gone to attend a wedding in the village and the feast was arranged at the house of one Sandeep Pandey.



As soon as Lalla picked up a plate for himself, Sandeep and his brothers abused him and thrashed him. When Lalla's elder brother Satyapal tried to save him, they also beat him up and damaged his motorcycle.