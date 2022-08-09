Damage control exercise to pacify Kerala Guv who refused to sign 11 Ordinances

Then the Congress-led opposition had called on Khan and requested him not to sign the Ordinance as it's against the Constitution besides Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan had written two letters to him stating that he should intervene and see the amendment Ordinance should not be inked as it would render the 'quasi judicial' body to one which can only bark and can never bite.



And now if the case against Vijayan resurfaces before the Lok Ayukta he could be in for trouble and hence serious interventions are being made now to pacify Khan.



The Left convenor E.P.Jayarajan on Tuesday said with the Governor not signing the Ordinance, nothing more needs to be seen into it.



"There is no friction between the Governor and the government. Extraordinary situations will be turned to ordinary ones and if there are any issues, all things will be sorted out," said Jayarajan to the media.



Khan who was in Delhi on Monday had reacted sharply by stating that he needs time to apply his mind to study all the Ordinances given to me.