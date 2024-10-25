‘Dana’: Hundreds of fledglings die in heronry, Bhitarkanika roads submerged
This situation highlights the need for careful monitoring and potential intervention to support recovery efforts in the park
The impact of cyclone Dana on Bhitarkanika National Park has been devastating, with hundreds of fledglings died and numerous bird nests were destroyed due to heavy winds and persistent rain.
This loss highlights the vulnerability of wildlife to extreme weather events, underscoring the importance of conservation efforts in protecting these habitats.
Local authorities and conservationists will likely need to assess the damage and consider measures to support the recovery of affected bird populations.
Assistant chief conservator of forest (ACF) Manas Dash reported that a recent bird census indicated approximately 1.30 lakh birds of 10 different species were present in Bhitarkanika National Park before the cyclone.
This highlights the park's rich biodiversity and the significance of ongoing conservation efforts, especially in light of the recent destruction caused by cyclone Dana. Monitoring the recovery of both bird populations and their habitats will be crucial in the coming weeks.
“An uneasy calm now prevails inside the national park due to the significant loss of chicks in areas like Mathadiaprasad, Durgaprasaddia, and Laxmiprasaddiha. More than 14 species of resident birds, including Little Cormorants, Median Egrets, Large Egrets, Little Egrets, and Purple Herons, had laid eggs during the monsoon season,” Dash told The New Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the continuous rains have raised concerns about crocodiles and snakes potentially entering villages within Bhitarkanika.
The flooding could drive these reptiles into populated areas, posing risks to local residents. Authorities will need to be vigilant and may need to implement safety measures to protect both the wildlife and the communities affected by this situation. Public awareness and preparedness will be crucial in managing any encounters.
"Crocodiles often venture into village ponds and onto roads during floods and cyclones. They seek calm waters, and the tumultuous conditions in rivers drive them to find quieter areas. To ensure public safety and manage the situation, the forest department has formed 10 teams dedicated to the safety of residents and the rescue of reptiles in cyclone-prone areas. They are equipped with nets, wires, and other tools to capture any reptiles that may pose a threat," Dash informed The New Indian Express. This proactive approach aims to mitigate risks while ensuring the safe relocation of wildlife.
