‘Dana’: Hundreds of fledglings die in heronry, Bhitarkanika roads submerged

The impact of cyclone Dana on Bhitarkanika National Park has been devastating, with hundreds of fledglings died and numerous bird nests were destroyed due to heavy winds and persistent rain.

This loss highlights the vulnerability of wildlife to extreme weather events, underscoring the importance of conservation efforts in protecting these habitats.

Local authorities and conservationists will likely need to assess the damage and consider measures to support the recovery of affected bird populations.

Assistant chief conservator of forest (ACF) Manas Dash reported that a recent bird census indicated approximately 1.30 lakh birds of 10 different species were present in Bhitarkanika National Park before the cyclone.

This highlights the park's rich biodiversity and the significance of ongoing conservation efforts, especially in light of the recent destruction caused by cyclone Dana. Monitoring the recovery of both bird populations and their habitats will be crucial in the coming weeks.