Darjeeling tea planters face crop shortage amid dry spell, high temp

Tea planters in Darjeeling are facing a double whammy with a prolonged dry spell along with relatively high temperatures in the hills of West Bengal resulting in a "crop shortage" in the ongoing first flush season, coupled with "soft demand" in view of geo-political tension arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war, stakeholders said.

Due to adverse weather conditions, wilting of tea leaves and pest attacks on bushes are also noticed, planters said.

Over a period of two decades, it is seen that there is a 22 per cent shortfall in annual rainfall in Darjeeling and the pattern of precipitation has become "erratic" in nature, Darjeeling Tea Association principal adviser Sandip Mukherjee said.