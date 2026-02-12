Darjeeling toy train gets first woman ticket examiner in 145 years

In a landmark moment for the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), the UNESCO World Heritage “toy train” has, for the first time in its 145-year history, appointed a woman as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

Sarita Yolmo, a seasoned employee of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), stepped into her new role on 5 February, conducting the storied train from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Darjeeling — a journey steeped in history and winding through some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the eastern Himalayas.

“I am proud to be the first woman TTE in a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train in its history,” Yolmo said in a phone conversation.

Her appointment was confirmed by DHR official Prateeksha Chhetri, marking a significant milestone for one of India’s most cherished railway legacies.

For Yolmo, a native of Darjeeling, the opportunity was both exhilarating and daunting. “I felt thrilled, but also anxious,” she admitted, noting that until now she had only experienced the toy train as a passenger. “I had no prior experience working in the DHR.”