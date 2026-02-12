Darjeeling toy train gets first woman ticket examiner in 145 years
I am proud to be the first woman TTE in a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train in its history, says Sarita Yolmo
In a landmark moment for the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), the UNESCO World Heritage “toy train” has, for the first time in its 145-year history, appointed a woman as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).
Sarita Yolmo, a seasoned employee of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), stepped into her new role on 5 February, conducting the storied train from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Darjeeling — a journey steeped in history and winding through some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the eastern Himalayas.
“I am proud to be the first woman TTE in a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train in its history,” Yolmo said in a phone conversation.
Her appointment was confirmed by DHR official Prateeksha Chhetri, marking a significant milestone for one of India’s most cherished railway legacies.
For Yolmo, a native of Darjeeling, the opportunity was both exhilarating and daunting. “I felt thrilled, but also anxious,” she admitted, noting that until now she had only experienced the toy train as a passenger. “I had no prior experience working in the DHR.”
Also Read: Darjeeling Hill Railway History in motion
Currently the only woman TTE on the NJP–Darjeeling route, Yolmo oversees a journey that spans nearly eight hours one way — sometimes longer, depending on weather and track conditions. She works on the daily service on a rotational basis, conducting the morning departure from NJP and returning the next day after an overnight halt in Darjeeling, fondly known as the “Queen of the Hills.”
TTEs for the heritage route are deputed by the chief travelling ticket inspector (CTTI) office at NJP, where Yolmo is posted. Despite having no prior experience as a TTE on trains, she embraced the challenge with determination. “I gathered courage and took responsibility for the passengers as the first woman TTE in the toy train service,” she said. “I was a little anxious on my first journey, but I felt very good after completing the route and reaching Darjeeling.”
Yolmo’s association with the railways stretches back over three decades. She joined the NFR in April 1991, beginning her career in the printing press department at Kurseong. When the railway press shut down, she transitioned to the commercial department at NJP, serving in enquiry, station checking and announcement roles.
A resident of Siliguri — often described as the gateway to the hills and the Northeast — Yolmo balances her professional achievements with family life. She is the mother of a daughter who is studying and working abroad. Her husband, now retired, once served as an engineer with the DHR at the historic Tindharia workshop before being posted to Siliguri.
As the century-old steam whistles echo through mist-laden hills, Yolmo’s presence aboard the heritage train signals not just continuity of tradition, but a quiet and powerful stride toward change.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines