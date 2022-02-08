Darul Uloom removes Fatwa on child adoption

Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom of Deoband has removed the link of its fatwas pertaining to child adoption from its website, after a complaint was lodged with the National Child Rights Commission (NCRC) over the issue.



The Commission had issued a notice to the seminary through district magistrate of Saharanpur, asking it to submit its response.



The complainant alleged that "unreasonable fatwas were posted on Darul Uloom's website pertaining to adopting a child, education in madrasas, school syllabi etc and these violated the rights of children and the NCRC should initiate appropriate action on the issue".