'Dawood is in Karachi', ED quotes don's nephew in charge sheet

In a latest development in connection with the money laundering case lodged against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its charge sheet that the underworld don's nephew Alishah Parkar has said the don was 'living in Karachi.



Alishah, who is the son of Haseena Parkar, has also said that he wasn't in touch with Dawood.



The ED recently filed the charge sheet in a Mumbai court. This is the same case in which NCP leader Nawab Malik is also facing prosecution.



The ED charge sheet claims that Dawood's wife Mehajabin used to contact the Parkar family during festivals like Eid.