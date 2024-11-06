Dawoodi Bohras for exclusion from Waqf law, cite their distinctive features before Parliament panel

Contending that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill does not recognise their special status, the Dawoodi Bohra community, an affluent but microscopic sect among Muslims, told the parliamentary committee examining the proposed law that they should be kept out of the purview of any Waqf board.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for them before the panel headed by veteran BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, and a written submission made by the community noted that it is a "small and tightly-knit" denomination.

"Its affairs do not need the kind of regulation that may be considered necessary or even desirable in relation to other denominations that do not believe in any such religious tenet," it said, according to sources.

It is necessary that the community members are permitted to establish, maintain, manage and administer such properties in accordance with their beliefs and essential religious practices, it stressed.

The power of the Waqf Board undermines the community's founding faith, it claimed, citing various Supreme Court judgments to underscore the judiciary's recognition of their "distinctive structure."

Salve argued at length about the Dawoodi Bohra's distinctive features, especially the institution of 'al-Dai al-Mutlaq', a living community leader who enjoys absolute and unquestioned power in its affairs, to argue that any Waqf board can not be allowed to have the final power over the group's properties and related affairs.

Any legislation that purports to place such properties under the administration of the Waqf Board is contrary to the faith and essential religious practices of the Dawoodi Bohra Community protected under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India, the sources said citing the written submission.

It added, "The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 fails to recognise the distinctiveness of the Dawoodi Bohra Community, nor provides for its special treatment. It treats dissimilar communities similarly. We thus, seek a complete exclusion from the purview of the Waqf Act, 1995."