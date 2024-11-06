Day after expelling 30 leaders in Jharkhand, BJP ousts 40 in Maha for ‘indiscipline‘

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of Maharashtra has expelled 40 of its workers and leaders from the party in 37 Assembly constituencies.

The move comes a day after it expelled 30 leaders in Jharkhand. The workers and leaders were expelled for not following party discipline and attempting to break the BJP. The harsh disciplinary move by the BJP came just ahead of the Assembly elections on 20 November.

Significantly, on 5 November, Tuesday, the BJP expelled 30 leaders from Jharkhand for contesting as Independent candidates against party nominees in various Assembly seats in the upcoming polls in the state.

In Maharashtra, senior BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrashekar Bawankule have warned that action will be taken against rebels after the crucial polls are over. State BJP chief Bawankule said the party will crack the whip against rebels and suspend them for six years.

"We will be closing the party's doors for them and they will be suspended for six years. This process is going on and we are doing an analysis of who left (rebels) and who all left with them. Subsequently, action will be taken," he said.

State BJP office secretary Mukund Kulkarni had issued the expulsion orders. "Despite being the party office bearers, you have flouted the party discipline. Your action is against the party discipline and therefore you have been expelled with immediate effect", reads the expulsion order sent to the rebels.

The BJP, which has fielded its nominees in 148 constituencies projecting itself as a big brother in the Mahayuti, had earlier warned that it would not tolerate rebellion or indiscipline that can cost the party heavily in the crucial elections.