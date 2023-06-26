Daylight armed robbery in Delhi raises concerns about security, video goes viral
On Saturday afternoon, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of around Rs two lakh cash at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel
The daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel by four armed assailants on two bikes, the CCTV footage of which has gone viral, has raised concern about safety, security and the presence of Delhi Police personnel in the national Capital.
Interestingly, the tunnel is located near the Supreme Court, High Court, NIA office, old Delhi Police Headquarters and among others.
The footage, authenticated by the Delhi Police, reveals the shocking sequence of events as four men on two motorcycles intercepted the vehicle and swiftly executed their plan.
As per the CCTV footage, on Saturday afternoon when the cab (white colour Swift Dzire) was making its way through the busy tunnel, two bikes abruptly came in the car's path, forcing it to come to a halt. Within moments, two of the assailants disembark and menacingly point their firearms at the frightened occupants of the vehicle, instilling a sense of fear and helplessness.
In an audacious move, one of the robbers swiftly opens the rear left door of the cab and snatches a black bag, presumably containing valuable belongings.
The entire ordeal unfolded within a matter of seconds, leaving the victims shocked and vulnerable.
According to police, the victim identified as Patel Sajan Kumar, working as a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk, came to Tilak Marg police station and submitted a written complaint regarding this incident.
Kumar told the police that he, along with his friend Jigar Patel, was going to Gurugram to deliver the bag of cash.
"They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila, and while on the way to Gurgaon on the Ring Road, when they entered the tunnel, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed his bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh at gunpoint," said the police.
The official stated that based on his complaint, they have lodged an FIR under sections 397 and 34 of the IPC.
The officials said that police teams were scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants.
"We are tracing the route they took after committing the crime," the official added.