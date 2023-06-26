Daylight armed robbery in Delhi raises concerns about security, video goes viral

The daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel by four armed assailants on two bikes, the CCTV footage of which has gone viral, has raised concern about safety, security and the presence of Delhi Police personnel in the national Capital.

On Saturday afternoon (June 24), a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of around Rs two lakh cash at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel.

Interestingly, the tunnel is located near the Supreme Court, High Court, NIA office, old Delhi Police Headquarters and among others.