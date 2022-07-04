Daylight robbery in Alwar bank, 6 men flee with Rs 1 crore cash & gold

The police are scanning the CCTVs.



The bank personnel told the police that the branch opened at around 10 a.m. The robbers had their faces covered with masks and had weapons in their hands. Soon after entering the bank, the robbers rounded up the employees and forcibly took keys of the locker.



They had brought bags with them and fled after keeping all the money and gold kept in the locker.



SP Shantanu Kumar and other police officers were on the spot at the time of filing the report.