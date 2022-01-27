Days after being pulled off train, Muslim man held for 'conversion' attempt

"The victim has accused Shaikh of blackmailing and pressuring her for conversion. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 384 (extortion) and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 202," said a senior police official.



The matter came to light after a couple of video of the incident went viral on social media.



Superintendent of Police (GRP) of Ujjian, Nivedita Gupta had then said, "Bajrang Dal members had brought the man and woman alleging Love Jihad, however, when questioned it was found that they were family friends and both are adults. There was no offence. They were let scot-free after the statements of their parents were recorded."



In one of the purported videos of the incident, woman was seen screaming on Bajrang Dal members. She was heard saying that she is a teacher and man is her family friend; their (Bajrang Dal members) one misunderstanding "will ruin her image".