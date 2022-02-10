Days after govt's taxation move, RBI Guv says cryptocurrencies a threat to financial stability

The latest comments from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor are also a reiteration of institutional concerns on crypto assets.



"Private cryptocurrencies or whatever name you call it are a threat to our macroeconomic stability and financial stability. They will undermine RBI's ability to deal with issues of financial stability and macroeconomic stability," Das told reporters.



RBI has been repeatedly flagging its concerns on such instruments and had banned the banking system from aiding such trades, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2020.



On Thursday, Das said it is his "duty" to caution investors, and told them to keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk.



Invoking the historical 'tulip mania', Das said the investors need to keep in mind that there is no value for cryptocurrencies. "They (investors) also need to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency has no underlying, not even a tulip," he noted.



The 'tulip mania' of the 17th century is often cited as a classic example of a financial bubble where the price of something goes up, not due to its intrinsic value but because of speculators wanting to make a profit by selling a bulb of the exotic flower.