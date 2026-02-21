Days after quitting CPI(M), Pratik Ur Rehman joins TMC in run-up to Bengal Assembly election

Senior CPI(M) leader Pratik Ur Rehman, who resigned from the party on 16 February, joined West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, 21 February. He was immediately expelled by CPI(M) for serious anti-party activities and joining the “enemy camp.”

Rehman joined the TMC in the presence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, against whom he had contested and lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Rehman said, "I only want to fight the onslaught of the BJP's fascism, and believe that only the TMC has the ability to face the challenge of the Hindutva forces who want to divide people." He added that he felt “suffocated within the Marxist party.”

Welcoming him, Banerjee said, "I have seen Pratikur for a long time; he had even contested against me in 2024. But he is among those young Turks in the Marxist party who are dynamic, principled and have the will to fight against the real danger the country is facing. Our fight is against the BJP." Banerjee said there was no deal with Rehman on contesting the assembly polls.

Banerjee also expressed surprise at why the CPI(M)-led Left Front in Kerala was not opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating, "Only the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has been effectively opposing the 'hasty implementation' of SIR and able to take up the issue with the Supreme Court and force the Election Commission to follow its directives."

Affirming TMC’s inclusive approach, Banerjee added, “We call upon young people from different parties to come and join us to work for the poor and the people in general,” and promised to provide opportunities to young, principled, and hardworking leaders.

In a recent interview, days after quitting the CPI(M), Rehman had, in an interview, spoken candidly about his respect for chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a leader. “It’s not easy to throw out a government which had ruled our state for 34 years. I have my highest respect for Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Dilip Ghosh—with the later not pulling back any punches from her political standpoint. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same thing about Suvendu Adhikari.”