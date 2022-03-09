DCGI's EUA nod to SII's Covovax for 12-17 yrs age group; Poonawalla says younger age groups to follow shortly

The Drugs Controller General Of India's (DCGI) approval comes after the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the CDSCO last week recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covovax for those aged 12 to 17.



The government has still not taken a decision on vaccinating those aged below 15 years and the health ministry has consistently said that additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination are examined constantly.



In the EUA application to DCGI on February 21, Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at SII had stated that the data from two studies on about 2707 children aged 12 to 17 years show that Covovax is highly efficacious, immunogenic, safe and well-tolerated in this age group of children.



Singh in his application had said,"this approval will not only be beneficial for our country alone, but will benefit the entire world, fulfilling our prime minister's vision of 'making in India for the world'.



"In line with the philosophy of our CEO, Dr Adar C Poonawalla, we are sure that Covovax will play an important role to protect the children of our country and the world at large against COVID-19 disease and will keep our national flag flying high globally", according to an official source.