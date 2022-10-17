DCW Chairperson's house attacked, cars vandalised

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal's residence was ransacked by an unidentified assailant on Monday morning.



Vehicles parked in her house were also damaged, she alleged.



"Just a while back some attacker entered and attacked my house. The cars belonging to me and my mother have been damaged badly and he tried break into the house. Thankfully we were not at home, otherwise I don't know what would have happened! Whatever you do, I will not be afraid..." Maliwal, known for her impeccable style of work, tweeted in Hindi.



She ended the tweet by tagging Delhi Police's Twitter handle and said that she was complaining to them.