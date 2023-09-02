DCW issues notice to police, seeks info on sexual assault of minor girl on school bus

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday said it has issued a notice to the Rohini deputy commissioner of police, seeking information about the action taken in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl on a private school bus.

In the notice dated September 1, the commission has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, along with reasons for the delay in registering the FIR, if any.

The DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) has also asked if the accused in the case was arrested or apprehended and whether any FIR was registered against the chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal and other school authorities under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly not reporting the matter and revealing the identity of the child.