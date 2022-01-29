DCW issues notice to SBI, seeks withdrawal of employment guidelines for pregnant women

"However, if pregnancy is of more than three months, she will be considered temporarily unfit and she may be allowed to join within four months after delivery of child," as per the medical fitness and ophthalmological standards for new recruits and promotees dated December 31, 2021.



Earlier, women candidates with up to six months of pregnancy were allowed to join the bank subject to various conditions.



The conditions include furnishing a certificate from a specialist gynaecologist that her taking up bank's employment at that stage is in no way likely to interfere with her pregnancy or the normal development of the foetus, or is not likely to cause her miscarriage or otherwise to adversely affect her health.