DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued summons to the city police over a video purportedly showing children selling illegal liquor and ganja.

In a statement, the panel stated that illegal liquor and drugs are available freely in Delhi. The purported video depicts how even children, who should be attending school and getting proper education, are being involved in the sale of illicit liquor and drugs, it said.



DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued summons to Delhi Police seeking details of FIR and arrests in the case.