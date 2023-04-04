DCW sends recommendations to Delhi govt on preventing delays in medical examination of rape victims

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has shared with the city government recommendations to curb delays in conducting medical examination of sexual assault survivors in government hospitals.

Delhi is the most unsafe metropolitan city and crimes against women have risen by 15 per cent in the country. Around six rapes are reported in the capital every day, the DCW said, citing the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 'Crime in India' Report, 2022.

Considering the alarming number of crimes as well as the extent of trauma faced by sexual assault survivors, the support systems for them must be urgently strengthened, the commission said.