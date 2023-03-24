DDMA holds mock drill on earthquake readiness in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday organised a mock drill on earthquake readiness across all districts of the national capital, officials said.

According to Fire Services officials, 55 water tenders were dispatched across the city as part of the drill.

Among the areas where the drills were held include the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) school in Kapashera, MCD office in Najafgarh, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, residential flats in Dwarka Sector-9, Kendriya Vidyalaya in East of Kailash, Jal Vihar in Lajpat Nagar and V3S Mall in Laxmi Nagar, they said.