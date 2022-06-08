De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

All such persons as are found violating the norms must be fined and persistent defaulters must be placed on the no- fly list, the court had said.



The DGCA's Wednesday circular said airlines must ensure the passengers wear masks properly on flights and they are removed from faces only "under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons".



If a passenger needs an extra face mask, the airline must provide it, it noted.



"The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he or she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," it said.