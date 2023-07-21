Dead bodies can't be used for protests in Raj - state govt passes Bill

Now, dead bodies cannot be used for protests in Rajasthan. Neither the family members will be able to protest with bodies nor will any third party be allowed to do so. Those doing so will be punished.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday came up with a Bill to honour dead bodies, which was passed after a debate in the Assembly. However, the opposition BJP has compared it to the MISA Act of Emergency.

In the Bill, a provision has been made for punishment and fine for those protesting with dead bodies instead of performing the last rites on time.

According to the provisions of the Rajasthan Respect for the Dead Body Bill, the family will have to perform the last rites of the deceased on time. If any family member uses the dead body to protest or allows or gives consent to any leader to use the body for protest, he can be jailed for up to two years.