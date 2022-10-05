Deadlock continues over CJI's move to elevate 4 judges to Supreme Court

One of the collegium members had said that he has no objection to the CJI's proposal. However, two judges maintained that decision over names of judges for the appointment to the apex court cannot be done by circulating a proposal.



The one-month rule will not allow Chief Justice Lalit to hold a collegium meeting after October 8 - while the apex court will reopen two days later. The CJI circulated a written proposal after a collegium meeting scheduled on September 30, the last working day before the Dussehra holiday, could not take place as Justice Chandrachud heard cases past 9 p.m.



As per the convention, the government writes to the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor and the CJI recommends the name of the most senior judge, a month before retirement. After the name is recommended, the incumbent CJI usually does not take decision on the recommendation for the appointment of new judges, and leaves it for the new CJI.



So far, the collegium, headed by CJI Lalit, has recommended elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta as judge of the apex court.



A statement, uploaded on the apex court website, said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 26th September, 2022 has recommended elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as Judge of the Supreme Court". Justice Dutta's parent high court is the Calcutta High Court.



At present, the apex court is functioning with 29 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges.