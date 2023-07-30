Death due to expired medicines on the rise in UP hospitals, claims Akhilesh Yadav

"Warning!!! In the hospitals of Uttar Pradesh, patients or their relatives should take medicines, injections or glucose only after carefully checking whether they are useless or not expired. The news of their proving them fatal is continuously increasing. (The BJP government should keep the patients away from its corruption)," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet that carried the video, he said, "Ambulance itself needs an ambulance in the broken BJP government."