Death of infants due to spurious cough syrup: SC dismisses J-K's plea against NHRC order on compensation

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration against an order of the National Human Rights Commission to pay compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to kin of 10 children who died in Udhampur district due to consumption of spurious cough syrup.



A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh said officers were found to be negligent and it does find any reason to interfere in the matter.



"Your officers are found to be negligent. They ought to have been vigilant. Don't compel us to say things about food and industry department.The health of citizens is in their hands. They don't perform duties at all. They can't play with the lives of citizens. It is their duty to check and verify things," the bench observed.