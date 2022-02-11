Death of schoolgirl hospitalised for 702 days, creates public outrage in Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the hospital and paid his condolences to the bereaved family. "Am really pained by Rachael's demise. Had visited her earlier and spent time with her. I was hoping that she would recover. BBMP should stop this kind of tragedies at least in future," Kumaraswamy tweeted.



Actor Kichcha Sudeep, whom Rachael Prisha was an ardent fan of, had spoken to her and wished her speedy recovery. The incident has drawn sharp reactions from the public and BBMP is being slammed for its negligence on social platforms.