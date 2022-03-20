Death threats to Karnataka judges over hijab verdict; 2 arrested

The arrests were made after multiple complaints against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Police sources said that several persons have been booked in this connection.



Last week, the special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S. Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, underlined that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.



Several organisations in Tamil Nadu are protesting against the judgement. A video of the accused Kovai Rahamathulla went viral where he allegedly instigates violence against the Karnataka judges.



In his speech, the accused mentions about a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down last year while the latter was out on a morning walk. He even stated that people know where the Chief Justice of Karnataka go to walk in the morning.