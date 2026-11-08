Death toll climbs to 7 in Delhi building collapse

According to officials, the collapse was reported at around 9.50 am from Gali Sitara. Two bodies were recovered on Thursday, while one injured person was rescued and taken to hospital. Rescue teams continued searching the debris for those feared trapped.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the building owner, identified as Saimullah alias Ayub, along with three contractors in connection with the incident. The contractors have been identified as Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan. All four accused are residents of Delhi.

The arrests were made after the three contractors were apprehended from Sirohi village in Faridabad, officials said.

An FIR dated 5 November has been registered against the four accused at Hauz Qazi police station under Sections 105, 290, 125(a) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the construction work being carried out at the site was illegal and the building had been declared unsafe.

The MCD has also suspended its junior engineer and assistant engineer, while a separate FIR has been registered against the contractor following the collapse.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has assured that every possible effort is being made to rescue those trapped under the debris. She said an investigation was underway and strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

The incident has raised serious questions over construction safety and enforcement of building regulations in the congested Chawri Bazar area.

With IANS inputs