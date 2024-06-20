Death toll goes up to 34 in Tamil Nadu's hooch tragedy

As many as 34 people have died after consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Kallakurichi, district collector M S Prasanth said on Thursday, 20 June.

Speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi, the top district official said that 109 people are being treated in a number of hospitals and the status of those in a critical stage 'keeps changing' and it would be updated later.

In a statement, CM M.K. Stalin said the government has appointed a one-man committee under retired high court justice B. Gokuldas to look into the issue and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

He said the orders have been issued to pay Rs10 lakh to the families of the 34 dead and Rs 50,000 out of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to those who are getting treated in the hospitals.

He said four persons have been arrested in this connection and action will also be taken against those who had supplied methanol for making the illicit liquor.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested... Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it," Stalin said in a post on X.