Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 10, CM sets up probe panel

A government spokesperson in Lucknow said Chief Minister Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and free treatment for all those who sustained injuries in the incident.



The chief minister has also constituted a probe committee led by the divisional commissioner and the DIG of Moradabad to probe the reasons behind the roof collapse. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, the spokesperson said.



Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, according to the spokesperson.



Sambhal District Magistrate Manish Bansal said five people are undergoing treatment at a Moradabad hospital, while six have been discharged.