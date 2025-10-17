Death toll rises to 22 in Jaisalmer–Jodhpur bus blaze; SIT probes safety lapses
RTO has seized 66 buses from the Jodhpur-based JAINAM Coach Crafter facility for inspection
The death toll in the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway bus fire tragedy has risen to 22 after two more passengers succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Thursday, 16 October, officials said.
According to police, the accident occurred on 14 October when a private air-conditioned sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur collided with a trailer near Agolai village. The impact triggered a massive fire, killing 19 passengers on the spot.
Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare said the bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, left 22 dead and 13 injured. “Three of the injured remain critical, and no one is missing,” he added.
The identities of 18 victims have been confirmed through DNA testing, while one body is yet to be identified.
Police have detained bus owner Turab Ali and driver Shaukat Khan for questioning. The bus body manufacturer, Manish Jain of Jodhpur-based Coach Vasaj, has been booked, and his workshop sealed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe possible lapses in bus manufacturing and safety standards. In a separate move, the state government has ordered a wider investigation into violations of safety norms.
Additional transport commissioner (Administration) O.P. Bunkar said an RTO team has seized 66 buses from the Jodhpur-based JAINAM Coach Crafter facility for inspection.
A five-member committee headed by Bunkar will look into technical and departmental aspects of the tragedy, while the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, has been roped in for an independent technical audit.
Chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced an ex gratia package of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 25 lakh for those who lost three or more members. The seriously injured will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those with minor injuries will be granted Rs 1 lakh.
Tension prevailed outside Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur as families of some victims staged a protest demanding higher compensation and refused to accept the bodies until their demands were met.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who met the injured and their families at the hospital, urged the government to ensure a thorough probe.
“There are conflicting accounts of how the accident occurred. The government must find out how the bus was given its fitness certificate so that such tragedies do not recur,” he said.
With agency inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines