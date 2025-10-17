Death toll rises to 22 in Jaisalmer–Jodhpur bus blaze; SIT probes safety lapses

The death toll in the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway bus fire tragedy has risen to 22 after two more passengers succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Thursday, 16 October, officials said.

According to police, the accident occurred on 14 October when a private air-conditioned sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur collided with a trailer near Agolai village. The impact triggered a massive fire, killing 19 passengers on the spot.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare said the bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, left 22 dead and 13 injured. “Three of the injured remain critical, and no one is missing,” he added.

The identities of 18 victims have been confirmed through DNA testing, while one body is yet to be identified.

Police have detained bus owner Turab Ali and driver Shaukat Khan for questioning. The bus body manufacturer, Manish Jain of Jodhpur-based Coach Vasaj, has been booked, and his workshop sealed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe possible lapses in bus manufacturing and safety standards. In a separate move, the state government has ordered a wider investigation into violations of safety norms.