Deccan Queen completes 93 years of service, rail enthusiasts celebrate by cutting cakes at Pune station

The iconic Deccan Queen, the first deluxe train of the Indian Railways, completed 93 glorious years of operations between Pune and Mumbai on Thursday, according to the Central Railway.

Rail enthusiasts and authorities celebrated the occasion with a lot of zeal and cut two big cakes at the Pune railway station on Thursday morning before the Deccan Queen departed for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil was also present on the occasion.

“Over the last 93 years of its colourful history, the train has grown from a mere medium of transportation between two cities into an institution binding a generation of intensely loyal passengers,” the Central Railway said.