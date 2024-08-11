Decentralised medical entrance tests no solid solution, say experts

In a debate in the Lok Sabha on August 2, Srikumar said the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a law exempting the state from NEET which was not sent to the President by the Union government for approval. "Let the state governments decide the process of medical entrance," she had said.

The idea is nothing new. Before NEET was introduced in 2016, medical entrance exams used to conducted by several entities, including states.

However, some experts say that returning to the old system may give rise to the same old problems that became the reasons for scuttling it.

Former AIIMS director Dr M C Mishra said there is nothing wrong with states asserting their right to conduct an exam, provided they take care of the logistics that they failed to do even earlier.

"There is nothing wrong if some states want to conduct medical entrance exams. It used to happen earlier also. When I was a student, exams were conducted at the state level. Then came Combined Pre-Medical Test (CPMT), and then NEET," he said.

Should the states get the exemption, they must ensure that NEET qualifiers get admission in the 15 per cent seat reserved for the all-India quota candidate as per the NEET domicile rule, said Dr Mishra, a laparoscopic surgeon.

"They will have to think about that. The functionality and the logistics of it have to be worked out," he said.