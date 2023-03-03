Decide in 3 months issuance of passport to Mehbooba Mufti: Delhi HC

The court's order came on a petition by Mufti seeking a direction to the authorities to take an early decision on her appeal regarding the issuance of a new passport.



The former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister said in her plea there was considerable delay in issuing a new passport to her despite reminders. She said no decision was being taken on her appeal.



The central government counsel informed the court that an order was passed on the appeal on March 2 and the matter has been sent to the passport officer in Jammu & Kashmir for fresh reconsideration.



In view of the Centre's stand, the court observed, the petition was infructuous and no further orders were required.