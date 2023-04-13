'Decision making shaky, flawed': SC on 4% Muslim quota scrapped by Karnataka govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday made some strong observations against the manner in which the Karnataka government scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims and placed them under the economically weaker section (EWS) category, saying the foundation of the decision-making process is "shaky and flawed".



The Karnataka government has said that no admissions or appointments will be made till April 18 on the basis of the government order (GO) that scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims.



A bench of justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka government, "We're just saying that prima facie, the order you have passed appears to suggest that the foundation of your decision-making process is shaky and flawed."



Though it did not stay the scrapping of the 4 per cent Muslim quota, it made several strong observations against the Karnataka government and sought the government's response by Monday on a plea against the scrapping of the quota.