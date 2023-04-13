'Decision making shaky, flawed': SC on 4% Muslim quota scrapped by Karnataka govt
The Karnataka government said no admissions or appointments would be made till April 18, per the government order that scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims
The Supreme Court on Thursday made some strong observations against the manner in which the Karnataka government scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims and placed them under the economically weaker section (EWS) category, saying the foundation of the decision-making process is "shaky and flawed".
The Karnataka government has said that no admissions or appointments will be made till April 18 on the basis of the government order (GO) that scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims.
A bench of justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka government, "We're just saying that prima facie, the order you have passed appears to suggest that the foundation of your decision-making process is shaky and flawed."
Though it did not stay the scrapping of the 4 per cent Muslim quota, it made several strong observations against the Karnataka government and sought the government's response by Monday on a plea against the scrapping of the quota.
Justice Nagarathna queried Mehta on the great urgency over scrapping the quota, since the decision was based on an interim report, and said the state government could have waited for the final report.
The Karnataka government said that nothing irreversible would be done based on its order ending the 4 per cent quota for Muslims in jobs and education, giving 2 per cent each to Vokkaligas and Lingayats instead.
The apex court, which appeared inclined to order a stay on the scrapping of the quota, allowed the state to file a reply by Monday and posted a hearing for Tuesday.
