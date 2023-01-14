Decision to do away with PMGKAY hits the poor hard

On December 23, 2022, the Union government announced that it would discontinue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from January 1, 2023 and provide ration free of cost. This was hailed as a ‘historic’ decision.

But in reality, this in no way compensates for the huge reduction in the ration entitlement. It simply cuts the ration by 50 percent, that is to nearly 81.3 crores of the poor entitled under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Consequently, from January onwards, as the ration entitlement is halved, they will be entitled to only five kgs of ration per person (under regular NFSA) instead of the current 10 kgs of ration per person (NFSA+PMGKAY).