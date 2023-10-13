Declared 'foreigner' in 2017, Assam woman is recognised as Indian citizen

A name mismatch in multiple voters’ lists led to the a woman in Assam being declared an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh in 2017, only for her to be acknowledged as an Indian citizen based on circumstantial evidence six years later, officials said.

Dulubi Bibi (50), a resident of Udharbond area in Cachar district, was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners’ Tribunal-3 of Silchar on 20 March, 2017 during hearing of a 1998 case under the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act (which was later re-registered under Foreigners Tribunals Act in 2015).

Tribunal member BK Talukdar had observed in his order that Dulubi Bibi failed to prove that she and her father were born in India and resided in its territory prior to 1971, and as such the tribunal was of the opinion that she had migrated to India illegally.

It found that she was identified by different names in various voters' lists and there were mismatches in the names of her father and grandfather, too.

The tribunal also ordered the police to arrest Dulubi Bibi and keep her under detention. She was later released from the detention centre on bail following a directive of the Supreme Court and in May this year, she challenged the 2017 Foreigners' Tribunal order in Gauhati High Court.