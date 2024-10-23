Declaring Delhi's Jama Masjid protected monument has substantial impact: ASI to HC

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that declaring Delhi's historic Jama Masjid a "protected monument" would have "substantial impact", though no steps have been taken in this regard so far.

In an affidavit filed in response to PILs (public interest litigations) on the issue, the ASI said once a monument is declared as protected, certain regulations and prohibitions in the area around it come into force.

It further said though the Mughal-era Jama Masjid is currently under the protection and guardianship of the Delhi Waqf Board, the ASI has been undertaking conservation and preservation work there.

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M. Singh verbally said it was not inclined to declare Jama Masjid a "protected monument" in view of the ASI's stand, and ordered the petitioners to file their notes with respect to the steps that should be taken for the protection of the historic structure. "They (ASI) are saying there is a hesitation. There is an impact of declaring it a protected monument," the court observed.