Deep depression likely to cross Odisha coast near Puri today: IMD

The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday, 9 September intensified into a deep depression and is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The weather office said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a deep depression.

The system lay centered at about 70 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 120 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), 170 km south-southwest of Chandbali (Odisha), 240 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 290 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri by noon on 9 September," the IMD said, adding that thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days.