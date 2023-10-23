Deep depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone by Monday evening: IMD

The deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The cyclonic storm, after its formation, will be called 'Hamoon', a name given by Iran.

The system is currently located in west-central Bay of Bengal after moving northeastwards on Sunday night. It lies centred around 400 km from Odisha's Paradip and 550 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. .

"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around October 25 evening as a deep depression," the IMD's morning bulletin said.