Deep depression over north Andaman Sea likely to cross Myanmar coast on Tuesday

"It would continue to move nearly northwards away from Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast as a Deep Depression around afternoon," it further added.



Till late Monday evening, the IMD had maintained that the deep depression was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening and continue to move nearly northwards along, off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and cross Myanmar coast during the early hours of Wednesday.



Now as the meteorological analysis of the situation continues, the IMD is yet to declare the exact reason for the change.



As the depression has moved away from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, only light to moderate rainfall has been predicted at few places at Andaman on Tuesday.