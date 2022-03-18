Deep ocean mission soon to study origins of life: MoES official

The exploration studies of minerals will pave the way for commercial exploitation in the near future as and when such a code is evolved by the International Seabed Authority, he said.



"Right now, we roughly know that such resources are available in a given area, and the DOM will help us know the specifics," Ravichandran added.



The DOM could also lead to the development of various technologies such as acoustic phones, components that withstand a high-pressure environment, research vessels and related infrastructure, he said.



The technologies required for deep sea mining have strategic implications and are not commercially available, Ravichandran said, adding that attempts will be made to indigenise technologies by collaborating with leading institutes and private industries, the official said.



Ravichandran said this mission is also directed towards capacity development in marine biology which will provide job opportunities in Indian industries.