Deepika Padukone to be part of Cannes Film Festival jury

"With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow," Lindon said.



Padukone, 36, was earlier the chairperson of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for two years.



She found fame with her 2007 film "Om Shanti Om", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and later featured in several blockbuster and critically-acclaimed movies like "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Chennai Express", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Piku".