'Deeply pained': Bengal Guv urges govt employees on hunger strike for DA hike to end stir

"What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers who are on a continuous fast for a cause which is close to their heart. Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio," he added.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the assembly earlier this week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protestors "behead" her.